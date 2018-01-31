Fire causes damage at an apartment fire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Fire crews were called the seen of a fire at an apartment yesterday evening just before 6 o’clock at 1340 West Cape Rock. Battalion Chief Mark Starnes said via email that they immediately saw light smoke coming from the front kitchen window. It took only about five minutes to knock down the fire but Starnes says there was moderate to heavy smoke and moderate fire damage. There was also water damage in the lower units. All occupants of the entire building were outside as crews arrived. Two adults and three children were placed in temporary housing. Smoke detectors alerted the residents of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.