Missouri Congressman Jason Smith on the State of the Union Address

A Missouri GOP Congressman says the United States and Missouri are better off today than a year ago. Salem Congressman Jason Smith also serves as the House Republican Conference Secretary:

Smith, who represents 30 southern Missouri counties, flew on Air Force One in November with President Trump from Washington to St. Louis, for a tax reform speech. Missouri Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay of St. Louis has issued a statement, which reads in part: “While the one percent and corporations have benefited greatly from the Trump economy and the rising stock market, working Americans have not.”