Missouri Democratic Senator critical of President Trump heading into State of the Union

Missouri Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill wants President Trump to be held accountable over Russian sanctions heading into the State of the Union tonight. The Trump administration announced yesterday that it would not impose sanctions on countries that buy Russian military equipment. McCaskill notes the Senate and House overwhelmingly approved legislation to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 election.

It’s not known if President Trump will address the issue in his speech tonight. The Treasury Department says it’s followed instructions under the sanctions law and drawn up a list of Russian targets for sanctions.