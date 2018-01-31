Missouri’s lieutenant governor wants a personal driver

(AP) — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is asking for a larger office budget to allow him to hire a personal driver. The request comes as Gov. Eric Greitens has proposed cuts in funding to colleges and universities and to social service programs. Both Greitens and Parson are Republicans. Parson said Tuesday that his budget of $541,000 needs an additional $50,000 so a driver is available for the many trips he takes on state business, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Parson, a former state senator from Bolivar, said he traveled to 150 destinations in Missouri last year. Parson also sought more money last year, but the Senate removed his request before the budget was approved. The lieutenant governor’s salary of about $86,600 is the lowest of Missouri’s statewide elected officials and he has the smallest staff.