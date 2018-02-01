Hawley brings in $1M for Senate bid, lags behind McCaskill

(AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is lagging behind in fundraising in his race to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, bringing in about a third of the money she raised in recent months.

Hawley’s campaign on Wednesday said he brought in about $958,000 between October and the end of December, bringing his cash on hand close to $1.2 million.

McCaskill raised close to $2.9 million in the same time period. She’s now sitting on a more than $9 million campaign account.

Democrats seized on Hawley’s fundraising, which Missouri Democratic Party spokeswoman Brooke Goren in a statement described as “embarrassingly low.”

But there’s still months left before the November election, and both candidates likely will get help from outside groups.

The super PAC Club for Growth Action Missouri had raised $2 million to back Hawley’s campaign through the end of last year, and other committees have been spending money both to support and oppose his candidacy.

Interest in the Missouri Senate seat, which is considered one of the most vulnerable and could play a pivotal role in party control of the Senate, means outside groups likely will invest heavily in the race.