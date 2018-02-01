Missouri appointees at risk of being banned from serving

(AP) — Some of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ appointees appear in danger of being banned for life from serving on a commission that gives out tax credits for low-income housing projects.

Several senators spoke for hours Wednesday night in an attempt to block Greitens from withdrawing the three Missouri Housing Development Commission appointees. Withdrawing the appointees would allow them to be reappointed later. But if they’re not withdrawn or confirmed by the Senate before Saturday, they will be banned from serving on the commission.

The appointees angered some lawmakers after they voted last year against issuing any tax credits to subsidize places to live in poor areas of the state.