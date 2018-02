THOSE ASHES IN YOUR WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACES OR STOVES HAVE A GOOD USE

WOOD ASHES ARE AN EXCELLENT SOURCE OF CALCIUM AND OTHER PLANT NUTRIENTS…AND CAN BE USED AS FERTILIZER SPREAD ON YOUR GARDEN.

HORTICULTURISTS SAY HARDWOOD ASHES CONTAIN MOST OF THE ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS REQUIRED FOR THE GROWTH OF THE TREE USED AS FUEL.

THEY SAY APPLYING SMALL AMOUNTS OF WOOD ASH TO THE GARDEN ANNUALLY WILL SUPPLY NUTRIENTS SUCH AS PHOSPHORUS AND POTASSIUM.

IF YOU DO DECIDE TO USE WOOD ASHES AS A FERTILIZER ON YOUR GARDEN…EXPERTS SAY WEAR PROTECTIVE GLASSES, GLOVES, AND A DUST MASK.

AND, DON’T USE ASHES THAT RESULT FROM BURNING CARDBOARD, TRASH, COAL OR TREATED WOOD OF ANY TYPE SINCE THEY MAY CONTAIN POTENTIALLY HARMFUL MATERIALS.