Blunt says funding local health services could become incentive to pass federal budget
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the nation’s community health services could become an incentive to pass a temporary federal budget this month by Congress. He’s proposing to reauthorize a five-year funding plan with a four-percent annual increase for local health services, which have broad-based support.
Missouri’s 29 community health centers and 200 locations have more than 70-million dollars in funding riding on Congress’s action.