Missouri Senate stands ground against Gov. Greitens’ over commission appointees

The Missouri Senate has declined to take action on three of Governor Eric Greitens appointees to a commission that resigned their posts sometime Wednesday or Thursday. The three had been assigned to a housing commission shortly before the Governor led them on a controversial vote to end tax credits for developers of low-income housing. Republican Senator Gary Romine of Farmington contends the appointees’ resignations don’t remove them from the chamber’s oversight.

Many Senators believe the Governor will try to supersede the Senate’s specified “consent and oversight” of his appointments by reappointing them once the legislature adjourns for the year.