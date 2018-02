MICHELLE WELLS…WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE NEW PAINT CAPE PLEIN-AIR COMPETITION IN OCTOBER…WILL HOST THE WORKSHOP ON MARCH 10TH AND 11TH.

THE PASTEL PAINTING WORKSHOP WILL BE FROM 9:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. BOTH DAYS.

YOU WILL NEED TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN ART SUPPLIES AND PAPER…AND THE COST FOR BOTH DAYS IS $175…WITH A $75 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.

TO DOWNLOAD THE REGISTRATION FORM AND FOR MORE INFO…VISIT CAPE-ARTS-DOT-ORG.