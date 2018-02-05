Dozens take Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

Southeast Missourian

The 12th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri kicked off Saturday afternoon at Trail of Tears State Park in Jackson. Development Director for SE Missouri Special Olympics Penny Williams says she has been with Special Olympics for 20 years and involved in every. Williams says this year we had 113 participants, and more than $28,000 was raised. Donations still are being accepted. The water temperature for Saturday’s event was 35 degrees. Twenty-four local businesses and schools were involved this year, including Bantera Bank, Ameren Missouri and the Delta and Chaffee school districts, which made up a majority of the participants and sponsorships. More information about the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge can be found online at www.give.somo.org. (Moochie won the golden plunger for best individual costume) See all the photos on our facebook page.