Monday, February 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Sean O’Neal, 56, an Albany, CA man, who got arrested after he stole a tow truck last week as revenge for the company towing his car.

If that wasn’t bad enough, he then got into a chase with the cops.

It wasn’t a high-speed chase either.

O’Neal probably didn’t realize the top speed for the tow truck was 40 MPH.

A spike strip stopped O’Neal and police apprehended him.

He was arrested on several charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Brian Doro, 27, from Oklahoma City, who called in a bomb threat to a courthouse because his girlfriend couldn’t afford a lawyer for her child-custody hearing, and he wanted to buy her more time.

Doro told the receptionist at the administration building that if all of the inmates at the county jail weren’t released within 10 hours, he would blow up the county government complex.

Police cleared the complex and then traced the call to Doro.

He may have tried to play the role of a good boyfriend, but now he’ll be looking at conjugal visits and a lengthy prison sentence.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A driver in Spain, who is facing a large fine for driving with a stack of pallets several times the height of the van he was driving.

Police received reports of a van traveling on busy roads with a tall stack of wooden pallets balanced on its roof.

The height of the pallets was double the vehicle’s height.

Investigators said the driver is now facing a fine of up to $1,243.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, who was spotted playing “Candy Crush” on her iPhone during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last week.

The British tabloid website published a photo that appeared to be taken from the balcony of the House chamber and also showed two other members of Congress looking at their phones as well.