Due to the combination of dry ground and foliage, windy conditions and

increased reports of brush fires the Perry County Commission has issued

a no burn advisory for Perry County, Missouri.

All county residents are advised to postpone outdoor burning until

further notice.

If you are working outdoors or driving please use extreme caution and

properly discard smoking materials as the grass and leaves along the

highways are very dry and could easily ignite.

Campers and hunters should exercise caution as well.

Contact:

Emergency: 9-1-1

Non-Emergencies: 573-547-4576

The Perry County Commission