Two dead, two injured in Hayti Heights fire

Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Hayti Heights. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says that at around 4:00 am. Saturday a 911 call was received of a structure fire at 135 Rappaport Street. The Hayti Fire Department found two bodies near the front door of the home. 67-year old Benny McFerren, and 6 year old Carmellow Robinson were identified as the victims. Two 16-year-olds were able to escape the fire with minor injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hayti Fire Department. No foul play is expected.