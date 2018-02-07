4-H Hall of Famer, widely known volunteer Dortha Strack dies

Southeast Missourian

Dortha Strack, or “Miss Dortha” as many community members knew her, died Saturday in Cape Girardeau. She was 86. She was known through her involvement with 4-H. Strack was also the creator of Dortha’s Camp for Clover Kids, was the first member of the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, and won several awards. Strack was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, where she taught Sunday school and rang the bell Sunday mornings. She worked at Sunny Hill Garden Center for more than 40 years. Strack was also heavily involved with the SEMO District Fair. Dortha Strack’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.