Inmate says he’s ‘blessed’ after exoneration recommendation

(AP) — A Missouri inmate says he’s a “blessed man” after a judge reviewing his conviction in a 2000 killing recommended that he be exonerated.

The Southeast Missourian reports that David Robinson has been inundated with calls congratulating him since Judge Darrell Missey issued the recommendation Friday. Missey was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to review David Robinson’s first-degree murder conviction in Sheila Box’ shooting death in Sikeston. Robinson is serving a life sentence, although two witnesses have recanted and another man has confessed.

Missey also was highly critical of a detective and prosecutor.

Robinson said in a phone call Monday that his youngest daughter cried for about 15 minutes. He says his mother was “shouting and praising the Lord.”

It’s unclear when the Supreme Court will rule on the recommendation.