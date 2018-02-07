Jay’s Bar-B-Q aiming for March reopening after December fire

Banner Press

The question on the minds of most people in Marble Hill these days is — when is Jay’s going to open up again? Owner Barbie McFarland the answer is hopefully by March. On Dec 21, Jay’s rear smoker caught fire behind the restaurant. An investigation determined a gas leak had erupted. The fire destroyed the smokers and smokehouses, and the kitchen area had some structural damage and heavy smoke damage. The dining area had smoke damage but no physical damage. When the restaurant reopens, it will have the same Monday through Saturday schedule, and it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. McFarland asked patrons watch the Jay’s Bar-B-Que Facebook page for updates.