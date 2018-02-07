Reward for information on Assault 1st Sam Hunter Case*

January 22nd the Sikeston DPS responded to a report of an assault 1st in the 200 block of Tanner St. The victim, Sam Hunter of Sikeston had been shot one time in what appears to have been a planned robbery or burglary. Detectives have developed several leads in this case and collected several key pieces of evidence. The Hunter family has offered a reward of up to $5000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person(s) responsible for this crime. If you have information related to this case contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (573)471-1500.