Sikeston Council approves backup units for traffic signals

The Sikeston City Council meeting on Monday approved a bill authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the installation of battery backup units at six traffic signal locations in Sikeston at a cost of $23,100. The City will provide the material and MoDOT will install and maintain them. The battery backups will be placed at the following signal locations: Malone Avenue and Kingshighway, Malone and New Madrid Street, Malone and N. West Street, Main Street and Lake Street, Main and Plantation Boulevard and Main and Larcel Drive.