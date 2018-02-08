Missouri House advances bill to change union dues collection

(AP) — The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill to change how public-sector union members pay dues.

House members in a voice vote advanced the bill Wednesday. It needs another vote to move to the Senate.

The legislation would require public employees to annually reauthorize paying their dues through paycheck withholdings. It would also require those unions to make financial records available to workers.

Supporters said it would make it easier for union members to withdraw if they no longer want to pay dues. Opponents argue it’s an unnecessary regulation on unions.