Several Republicans filibuster Missouri Senate all night over long contentious utility bill

Several Republicans filibustered the Missouri Senate well into Thursday morning over legislation they claim is a hand-out to investor owned utilities. At one point, Senators’ Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff and Rob Schaaf chanted together as they criticized the monopoly status of the states three regulated power companies, Ameren Missouri, KCP&L and Empire District.

The Senators often targeted various fellow Republicans, including Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard of Joplin, for favoring a bill that is opposed by numerous large employers in their districts.