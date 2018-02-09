Missouri bill would up penalties for protesters on highways

(AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase penalties for protesters who block highways. A Senate committee heard the bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle this week. The proposed legislation would make it a Class A misdemeanor on first offense if a person obstructs an interstate highway or the pathway to or from an emergency medical services provider. The punishment would be a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 30 days. Intentionally impeding traffic would be a Class B misdemeanor on first offense and a Class A misdemeanor on second offense under current state law. The bill is in response to requests of those concerned that highway blockage by protesters would restrict access to medical services in cases of emergencies. Opponents of the bill have questioned its impact on First Amendment rights and said the current law is enough punishment.