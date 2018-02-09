Missouri Senate pushes contentious utility bill forward after marathon filibuster

The agreement came together after a filibuster by several senators that lasted the better part of 24-hours. The measure alters the way the state’s Public Service Commission regulates the state’s largest utilities which are investor owned. The key components would allow those power companies, including Ameren Missouri, Kansas City Power & Light and Empire District, to invest more than $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades while limiting their rate hikes to customers. Among the key compromises that pushed the bill across the finish line was a change in the cap on the customer rate increase allowed, on average, per year. The cap would now be reduced from 3%-to-2.85%. The bill also includes accounting provisions in which the utilities would track certain costs, such as depreciation on investment, that they can bring to the table during rate cases before the Public Service Commission. The far-reaching utility bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and will need one more formal vote before it can be sent to the Missouri House.