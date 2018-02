On Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 10:02 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject down near the 600-block of S. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Officers located the deceased subject when they arrived.

The subject has been identified as a 19 year old Cape Girardeau resident.

The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is investigating.