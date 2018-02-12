Missouri to partner with Israeli Home Front Command

(AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens says the Missouri National Guard will participate in training exercises with Israeli troops who are part of a special command focused on civilian protection.

Greitens announced Friday that the National Guard will form a partnership with the Israeli Home Front Command, which provides civilian protection during wars and times of crisis, in Israel and other countries.

The partnership means the two groups will participate in joint training exercises and exchange information on homeland defense tactics and procedures. He says Missouri is only the fourth state to achieve the partnership.

The governor said Missouri was a good fit for the partnership because of the Guard’s experience in responding to natural disasters and chemical threats.

This relationship was developed during Greitens’ trade mission to Israel in 2017.