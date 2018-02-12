Renewed efforts in Legislature to protect LGBT community

(AP) — The Missouri Legislature is again bracing for a battle over an effort to protect the rights of the LGBT community. These have failed the past two decades. Democratic State Rep. Greg Razer believes his bill known as the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act would have enough support to pass this year. The bill would add sexual orientation and gender identity alongside things like race, gender, religion and age as protected by Missouri discrimination laws. Rep. Tom Hannegan, a St. Charles Republican, is sponsoring a similar version of Razer’s bill. Razer and Hannegan are the only openly gay members of the Missouri Legislature.