Authorities: Boy shot by his mother dies at hospital

(AP) — An 11-year-old boy has died, two days after he was reportedly shot by his mother before she turned the gun on herself.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the child died about 5 a.m. Monday at a hospital. Authorities identified him as Sammy S. Schweitzer.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home in Barnhart, south of St. Louis. Sheriff Dave Marshak says deputies found a woman and boy with gunshot wounds. The woman, identified by Marshak as 49-year-old Tara Kelleher, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Investigators are searching for a motive in the shooting.