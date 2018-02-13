House member wants to make changes to Missouri’s sex offender registry

State lawmakers are considering whether to update Missouri’s sex offender registry to be more in line with the federal system. State Rep. Kurt Bahr of St. Charles, who is sponsoring the bill, wants three tiers of offenses created – corresponding with how serious the crime was.

First and second level offenders could petition the courts to be taken off the registry after 10 and 25 years respectively. Top tier offenders would be on it for life – as would anyone who repeats their crime while on the list.