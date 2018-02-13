Rep. Jason Smith donates to help rebuild Pinhook

Congressman Jason Smith presented the Mayor of Pinhook with a $1,000 donation to help the community rebuild after their homes were washed away in a 2011 flood.

After an extended period of historic rains, the Village of Pinhook was completely washed away after the Army Corps of Engineers strategically blew a levee on the Mississippi River in 2011 to stop a pattern of devastating floods all along the Mississippi River.

Smith’s donation to the Village of Pinhook is the first shutdown-salary donation the Congressman will be making. Additional donation stops to charitable causes will be announced in the coming weeks.