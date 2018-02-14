History made on the Mississippi River

Commercial fishers caught a 115-pound female black carp…believed to be the largest ever brought in for scientific research…on Thursday near Cape Girardeau.

Researchers believe it could help unlock important secrets about its range, health and reproductive potential in that river and its larger tributaries.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers have begun studying the invasive fish species.

SIU manages a program funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources that pays commercial fishers for black carp that they catch and turn over to the university for scientific research.