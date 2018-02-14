Kennett Police Officers called to an emergency room over reports of a man with a knife

Kennett, Missouri Police Officers were called to an emergency room early Monday morning in reference to an armed person.

Around 3:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center emergency room, responding to reports of a person armed with a knife.

After investigating, officers arrested 52-year-old Steven Copeland of Cardwell for assault second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Copeland was held in the Dunklin County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s office.