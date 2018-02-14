Wednesday, February 14th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Symon Gooding, who learned that actually telling the truth during a polygraph test will not only get you fired from your city job, you’ll get in trouble with the state as well.

Gooding had been on the fast track at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Florida, having been promoted twice in as many years.

Gooding applied for a higher-paying job at the Miami Gardens Police Department that required a polygraph test.

During the test, Gooding said she had lied and falsified records many times at the Miami-Dade juvenile detention center, sometimes to cover up abuse of detainees.

And that she had coerced kids there into doing the same.

The Department of Juvenile Justice, opened an internal investigation into allegations that its long-troubled Miami lockup has sustained a culture of lies and cover-ups and fired Gooding.

An investigation continues and further charges may be filed.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A man in China, with the surnamed Tang, who dropped his iPhone 8 in the toilet and had to be rescued by firefighters after he reached in to grab it and his arm got stuck.

Tang, had been drinking with some friends at a local hotel’s café.

When nature called he headed to the bathroom.

Apparently he decided that checking his phone while relieving himself was in order, but he fumbled his phone and dropped it in the toilet.

Tang got down on all four and stuck his arm in after it.

He couldn’t reach it, so he kept pushing his arm further in, all the way up to his shoulder.

At that point, Tang realized two things, he wasn’t going to reach his phone, and his arm had become stuck in a public toilet.

He was too embarrassed to call for help, but after 20 minutes his arm swelled due to pressure.

A janitor found him on the floor and immediately called the local firefighters.

The firefighters were able to save his arm, however his phone is another story.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Nikki Walsh, 24, and her 26-year-old boyfriend Tanner Broadwell, who sold all of their possession last year and bought a boat, only to have it sink because neither of them knew how to sail.

The couple from Colorado said they were sick of the corporate lifestyle and they wanted to travel the world.

So last year they sold all of their stuff, moved from Colorado to Florida, and bought a 28-foot sailboat and set sail for Key West.

However, since neither of them knew how to sail they apparently hit something that was underwater, the cabin flooded, and they had to abandon ship.

They were rescued, but the boat is a total loss.

Now the two really don’t know what to do.

They have no clothes, no money, no stuff, no place to live . . . they really have nothing.

I’m not going to give up now,” Broadwell said. “I’m going to get another boat down the road.”

“We can’t just give up on our dreams,” Walsh said.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A San Diego man, who robbed a 7-Eleven then had to break into his own car, because he’d locked his keys inside.

The man used a shotgun to rob the store, then went outside.

He realized his keys were in his car, so he had to break a window of his own car to escape.

Witnesses say he smashed in a window of his car, found his keys and then drove off.

Based on the suspect’s description, the weapon used and the getaway car, robbery detectives believe the gunman may be the same man who robbed cash and pornographic magazines from an adult book store about 24 hours prior.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a heavy build and wearing a black hat and red and black sweater.