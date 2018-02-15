Cape Girardeau office candidate filing begins Feb. 27

The candidate filing period for the Primary Election this August will begin at 8:00 a.m. on February 27, 2018.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will accept filings in our office located in the County Administration Building for county offices such as Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, Prosecuting Attorney, and County Auditor, among others.

Candidates will be asked to show a form of identification and submit a $50 filing fee payable to the County Central Committee for the party in which they are filing.

The filing period ends on 5 pm on March 27.

The Primary election is August 7.