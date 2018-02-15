Man charged with robbing a Casey’s General Store in 2016 pleads guilty

The US Attorney’s Office announced that 40 year old Ryan Sandson, of Steele pled guilty to one felony count of Robbery, one felony count of criminal use of a Firearm, and one felony count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He admitted he and Anthony Jackson used the pistol to rob the Casey’s General Store at Caruthersville, on September 21, 2016. Jackson pled guilty on April 25, 2017. His sentencing is set for February 20, 2018. Sandson’s sentencing has been set for May 15, 2018. Both Sandson and Jackson now face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.