Missouri lawmakers looking to declare youth violence a public health epidemic
Missouri lawmakers are looking at a measure to declare youth violence a public health epidemic. The proposal from Representative Bruce Franks Jr. also calls on the General Assembly to support the establishment of statewide trauma education. The St. Louis Democrat says society has failed to address the problem that troubles many less affluent communities.
Democratic Senator Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis announced Thursday that Franks asked her to file a companion measure in the upper chamber..