CAT BOX! Salina needs you desperately!

SALINA is at least 9 years old. She will need to be spayed. This sweet tortie kitty is missing some front teeth and her eye looks like it was injured at some point. She was found abandoned in Chaffee and has a fat sack on her underbelly from rapid weight loss. Her fee is 150$ to cover the pay, shots and microchip. You get a discount for mentioning cat box at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. She has been at the shelter for weeks. Go adopt Salina and show her the love she deserves.