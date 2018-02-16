Friday, February 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 19-year-old Nebraska teen, who let a friend shoot him while he wore a military-issue flak vest to see if it would stop a bullet.

It would have, but his teen friend managed to miss and shoot his friend in the buttocks.

Three teenagers decided to test out an old flak jacket from Vietnam by shooting at it.

After the successful test, one 19-year-old decided he would don the vest and have his friend, also 19, shoot at it.

To absorb some of the shock, they put a pillow between the man’s body and the flak jacket.

The problem, his aimed poorly and shot his buddy in the buttocks.

The teen who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is still reviewing the case to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

Oh, we almost forgot one important fact… the shooting victim had been drinking.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Chicago’s local news station WLS-ABC 7, which broadcasted coverage of the Winter Olympics but referred to the host city as P.F. Chang instead of PyeongChang.

The station apologized, saying that the graphic was meant for another, “satirical piece,” but was accidentally used during a serious news report.

When P.F. Chang was notified of the goof they took to Twitter: “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.”

They later capitalized on the opportunity and later tweeted ” The P.F. Chang’s Games 2018 have officially begun. What event would you dominate? Let’s see what you got.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A grown woman in England who tried to hide from police by putting a clothes hamper over her head as camouflage.

A hilarious photo taken by officer shows woman standing against the wall with the laundry hamper over her head.

If it wasn’t for the complete set of legs and torso poking out underneath the basket, they might have missed her.

The woman was on the run after skipping court and allegedly told the officers who caught her: ‘I’ll hand myself in on Monday.’

She was arrested and her viral photo is making the rounds.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A 40-year-old man in Washington State, who lived up to the name on his vanity plate after he was arrested for a series of bad decisions.

The unidentified man, whose vanity plate reads “DIRTBAG,” got into a fender bender, pulled a gun, made racist comments and then punched a cop.

Police said when they showed up, the suspect wouldn’t get of the car, and he fought them when they tried to pull him out.

One officer was punched in the face.

The man then allegedly threatened to kill the police and “made disparaging comments about the victim’s perceived ethnicity.”

Police finally used a taser to subdue and arrest the man.

Mr. DIRTBAG was charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, assault on a police officer, malicious harassment, obstructing police and resisting arrest.