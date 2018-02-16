Jackson proposes sales tax to benefit public safety deparments

A new half-cent sales tax has been proposed that would allow the city of Jackson to hire more police officers to fight crime.

Police Chief James Humphreys says the department needs at least five more officers, in addition to the 24 they already have.

The tax would also fund a new police station, fix the public safety building, and add another school resource officer.

A new police station would allow the fire department to use the whole building that both departments are sharing now.

They hope to begin construction later this year.