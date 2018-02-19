Bill proposed would ban distracted driving for all ages in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation says around 100 people were killed in 2016 because of distracted driving, and Missouri is currently one of the only three states that doesn’t have a ban on distracted driving but a new bill would change that.
Republican senator Bob Dixon would ban all use of devices while driving, including cell phones and GPS.
Missouri currently bans all drivers under 21 from using phones while driving, but this bill would cover all ages.