Scott County firefighter loses home in fire

SCOTT COUNTY, MO –

The home of a firefighter in Scott County burned on Saturday. Jesse Roberts was at the fire station when he heard there was a fire on the street he lived.

Crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the house. It was considered a total loss.

His friends, family and fellow firefighters have been collecting donations to help Roberts and his family as they recover from their loss.

For information about needed items, you can message the Scott County Rural Fire Protection district’s Facebook page.

You can donate at the “Robert’s Family House Fire” GoFundMe page, or drop off your donations at the Blodgett, Morley or Vanduser fire stations