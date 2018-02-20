REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) —

A 13-year-old boy is accused of wanting to be the next school shooter in Republic. The boy posted a video on social media, and was arrested Saturday following the threat. He was taken into juvenile detention.

The police found guns in the boy’s home, and they continue to investigate.

All this came only four days after the Florida high school shooting.

Police urge anyone who knows of any threats to report them to police.