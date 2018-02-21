Jackson High school hopes to prevent concussions with new turf

JACKSON, MO-

Jackson high school is looking to have their football and soccer fields’ natural grass replaced with turf in order to prevent against concussions.

The school will be installing shockpads beneath the turf, along with new fences and walkways around the field.

The school’s superintendent said the school is spending a little more on the project than they would on a usual project to keep the students safe.

The proposal for the two fields are currently being submitted as a bid. The shock pads may last up to 15 years.

Approval for the bid is hoped to be completed in March.