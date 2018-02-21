Wednesday, February 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A woman in Washington State, who was severely burned after the cigarette she was smoking ignited the fumes from gas that a man was pumping into garbage can in the backseat.

Fire Investigators say the 1988 Ford Tempo was parked at the gas pumps and the male driver had attempted to pump gasoline into a garbage can he had in the back seat.

The unidentified female passenger, who was smoking a cigarette at the time, apparently caused the fumes to ignite, engulfing the car.

The woman got out of the car, but sustained severe burns.

A bystander drove her to the ER for treatment.

Her current condition is unknown.

The driver ran away on foot.

After the fire was out, deputies discovered a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Two drunk German men, who had to be freed from what was described as an entangled with a mannequin and a large, remote-controlled car.

Officers said two men, ages 58 and 61, were “hopelessly locked together” with the toy car and the mannequin, which was dressed in a knight’s costume.

Officers were able to free the men, who were too drunk to explain how their unfortunate predicament had come about.

According to a police statement, “the whole thing would have remained a funny episode” but the younger man was “more than impolite” and now faces a charge of insulting officers.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Melinda Dillashaw, 47 from Augusta, Georgia, who got upset when her boyfriend told her to clean their house, so she attacked him and tried to rip off his manhood.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who told them that he and his girlfriend were sitting around the house.

He apparently told her to start cleaning the house, which he says was fully covered in animal feces.

He says that angered Dillashaw and she started a verbal altercation, which turned physical when she grabbed him by his junk and attempted to rip it off.

Dillashaw claims that her boyfriend threw her on the ground, and tried to choke her and that’s when she grabbed him by the genitals and attempted to rip them off.

EMS arrived on the scene and treated the victim, who was bleeding from his genitals.

While on the way to the jail, the arresting deputy says he heard Dillashaw say, “You’re damn right I was going to rip his nuts off.”

Dillashaw was placed under arrest for simple battery and family violence.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Apple, whose new $5 billion headquarters in Silicon Valley has a lot of glass walls and employees keep walking into them.

The company famous for its innovative design experienced at least two incidents of men walking into glass and causing injuries serious enough to warrant calls for local emergency services.

While the issue might seem humorous, there are workplace regulations that Apple could be violating.

California law requires that “employees shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings,” but the company has not been subject to citations, according to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration data.