Missouri Senate endorses bill to boost Medicaid to nursing homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has endorsed a bill that could boost Medicaid payments for nursing homes.

The legislation given initial approval Wednesday would require reimbursement rates for long-term care facilities to be recalculated annually.

Legislative researchers estimate it could result in an additional $92 million for nursing homes in the 2019 budget, including $33 million from state funds and $59 million from federal funds.

Even with an annual recalculation, the amount actually paid to nursing homes would depend on what is budgeted.