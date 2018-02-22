Three men and a dog win $10,000 on Scratchers ticket

Three men won $10,000 playing the new “$5,000,000 Brankroll” Scratchers game. The winners are related, and played the tickets together, with their Labrador puppy.

Terry Head is from Wappapello, and Trever Head and Zackery Head are both from Poplar Bluff. They all scratched their tickets in the truck to find they had won the prize. The three haven’t made any plans with the winnings, but Zackery Head said his dog is going to be happy.

They got their winning ticket at Huck’s Food and Fuel in Poplar Bluff on Feb. 17.