Thursday, February 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Stephanie Roque, a 30-year-old woman in Florida, fresh from rehab, who got drunk and stopped her car in the middle lane of a busy street.

The cops found an open 12-pack of beer next to her child in the back seat and three beers missing.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Roque after she made a complete stop with her SUV in the center of a lane.

The deputy said that Roque’s driver’s license was suspended, and noticed she had a “strong smell of alcohol.”

Roque told the deputy that she “just got out of rehab today for a drinking problem.”

The deputy had Roque perform roadside sobriety tests, and then arrested her on charges of DUI and child neglect.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Funeral directors of the Sunset Mesa Funeral, who apparently were not giving family members the cremains of their loved ones, but an urn full of cement mix.

Colorado regulators have suspended the license of the funeral home that also hosts a connected business selling human body parts.

State officials investigated an incident in which the funeral home was supposed to return cremated remains to a family but, instead of ashes, gave the family cement.

Currently nine complaints against the funeral home exist.

In one complaint, a family said they had the supposed cremated remains of their loved one analyzed and they were told the cremains were, in fact, cement, the powder that makes concrete.

Another complain found remnants of a watch, rivets and a metal zipper in the cremains.

The family said their loved one wasn’t wearing a watch or clothes with zippers or rivets when taken to the funeral home.

It is unclear whether the funeral home’s owner, Megan Hess, can appeal the order, but she could challenge the suspension in court.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A 57-year-old woman in Florida, who is facing battery charges for repeatedly tasing her boyfriend, because he tried to walk out on their 16-year relationship.

The victim told police he got tired of being tased, and called 911.

He said they’d been upstairs “chilling” when she got up and grabbed the taser.

He said he hit her to try to stop her from tasing him.

The victim had marks on his left side consistent with being tased.

The two lived together for 16 years and he apparently tried to end it.

She was arrested on battery charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

David Kilcourse, a wedding photographer in Britain, who was sued because the photos he took focused primarily on the bride and her bridesmaid’s cleavage and bottoms.

When Steph and Paul Unwin received their wedding album, were horrified to find they had 96 pictures of their bridesmaids – including close-up shots of cleavage and bums – and only 11 of the actual groom.

Kilcourse refunded the couple for the photos after they sued him.

Now Steph fears he may still be working after learning other brides have complained about his work.

“He caused so much heartache. We have so many moments missing from our big day,” she said.