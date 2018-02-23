Friday, February 23rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A Michigan man, who failed in his attempt to get rid of some skunks and ended up burning down the rental home where he was living.

The man told investigators he had enough with the skunks, who made a home in his crawlspace.

So he attempted to drive them out with a smoke bomb.

Then things went awry.

The bomb triggered a fire that spread through the crawlspace and onto the first floor of the home.

The fire eventually spread up through the walls of the home and to the attic.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but flames were going through the roof.

The home is a total loss.

The good news, the skunks appear to have run away before the flames consumed the home, as no carcasses were found at the scene.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Loretta Jones, 54, who was arrested for misusing the 911 system by calling to complain about a clogged toilet and bad TV reception. 911 dispatchers in the town of Cedars Falls say Jones called three times, because her toilet was clogged and she wanted help fixing it, and two more times, because she was having issues with her TV.

The police eventually responded to one of her calls about her toilet and they arrested her for making a false report.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A unidentified 32-year-old man in Lisbon, Portugal, who was arrested by customs agents who found 2.2 pounds of cocaine in a pair of fake butt cheeks he was wearing.

Portuguese the Tax and Customs Authority stopped the man at Lisbon Airport when they determined he was under investigation by the National Anti-Narcotics Trafficking Unit.

A search of his person revealed the fake butt cheeks, and the cocaine.

Police said a 40-year-old man who is suspected of being the intended recipient of the drugs were arrested at a train station in Lisbon.

Both men were detained on drug trafficking charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

One in five Millennials, who believe Sir Winston Churchill was prime minister during the First World War, and five percent who thought The Battle of Helm’s Deep, from Lord of the Rings, actually took place in WWI.

The survey, commissioned by Armed Forces charity SSAFA, showed how Millennials struggle with basic facts about WWI.

One in ten Millennials thought Margaret Thatcher was Britain’s leader during the conflict from 1914 to 1918, and one in five wrongly believe that Britain fought its greatest ally—France—in the war.

Fewer than half of millennials knew the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand led to the outbreak of the First World War, while 6 percent said it was triggered by the murder of President John F Kennedy.