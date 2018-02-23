Greitens indicted on felony invasion of privacy charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) —

A St. Louis grand jury on Thursday indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a partially or fully nude photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

Greitens is charged with using the alleged photos to blackmail his mistress into secrecy about their affair.

The Republican governor admitted to the affair with his hairdresser, and said he made a mistake but was innocent of any crime.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner began an investigation in January.

House Republican leaders are now investigating whether or not the governor can lead the state while he’s being charged with a felony.

Greitens’ attorney, in a separate statement, called the indictment “baseless and unfounded.”

His legal team immediately filed a motion to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that any relationship with the woman was consensual.

Some lawmakers are calling for Greitens to resign, and others are saying he should be impeached.

State senator Jamilah Nasheed called for the impeachment process to start now.

Greitens called and the charges a political move by a liberal prosecutor, and said, “I look forward to the legal remedies to reverse this action.”