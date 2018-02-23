Missouri House Honors Lawmaker Who Donated Kidney

The Missouri House has presented a resolution recognizing a state lawmaker who donated a kidney in January, as part of a three-way kidney trade. Grant City State Representative Allen Andrews presented the resolution on the House floor this week, honoring State Representative J. Eggleston:

Eggleston’s wife, Cathie, had suffered from kidney disease. Eggleston urges you to consider organ donation, saying that about 100-thousand people are on the waiting list for a new kidney.