Perryville police investigates school threats over course of two weeks

Perryville police investigated potential threats against the county school, two weeks in a row.

The department investigated a suspect on February 14th, and would look into the same one on the 21st.

The rumored threat on the 14th proved not to be credible.

The School resource officer Teresa Cox traced the second threat, and said it was not a genuine danger, just lingering concern over last week’s rumor.

Both the department and Cox spoke with the suspect yesterday.

The district will stay on heightened alert, but the department said they believe the alarm is caused by renewed concern from the Florida shooting. Students appear to be on edge since a threat back in December made to the school.